JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 92,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

