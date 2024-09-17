JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JinkoSolar
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of JKS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.
JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Trading Halts Explained
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.