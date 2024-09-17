Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Financial Survey

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -5.28% -7.16% Jiayin Group 20.00% 49.78% 22.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $160.39 million 0.29 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Jiayin Group $6.02 billion 0.05 $182.75 million $3.35 1.64

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Volatility and Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Binah Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

