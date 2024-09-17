JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

