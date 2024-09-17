JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,315.5 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of JPSTF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 7,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
