JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,315.5 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPSTF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 7,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

