Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $32.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

