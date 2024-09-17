Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $77,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
