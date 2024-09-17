James E. Flynn Buys 70,000 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,800. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

