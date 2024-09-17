JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

