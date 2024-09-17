Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348 shares of company stock valued at $67,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.4 %

JACK stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.