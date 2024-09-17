Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

JBL opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.