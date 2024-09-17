Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Iteris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iteris

Iteris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 155.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.