iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

