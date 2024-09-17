iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
