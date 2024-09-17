iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.