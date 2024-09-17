iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

