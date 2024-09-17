iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $255.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.