iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DVY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.92. 947,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

