iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $277.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.