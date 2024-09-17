iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.73

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.73 and last traded at $188.37, with a volume of 267688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

