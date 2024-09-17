iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1,100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PFF stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

