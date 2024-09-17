iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is GDS Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

