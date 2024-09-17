iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.74

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.24.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

