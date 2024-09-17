iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

