iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.