iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,007,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.32. 422,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

