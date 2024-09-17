iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $984.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $81.54.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

