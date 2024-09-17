iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

