iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.