iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,434. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,029,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.