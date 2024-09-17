iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,029,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.