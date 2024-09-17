iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

