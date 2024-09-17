iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

