iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

