iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after buying an additional 600,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.