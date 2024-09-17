Ironveld (LON:IRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 40512172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

About Ironveld

(Get Free Report)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.