IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

