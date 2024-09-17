Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (AA, ACRS, AKRO, ALEC, ANIC, ANIP, ANIX, APA, ASND, BEG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 158 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.50) price target on the stock.

DP Poland (LON:DPP) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.79) price target on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 580 ($7.66) price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 885 ($11.69) price target on the stock.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $1,282.00 target price on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

