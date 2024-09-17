Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (AA, ACRS, AKRO, ALEC, ANIC, ANIP, ANIX, APA, ASND, BEG)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 158 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.50) price target on the stock.

DP Poland (LON:DPP) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.79) price target on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 580 ($7.66) price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 885 ($11.69) price target on the stock.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $1,282.00 target price on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

