Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TWFG (TWFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) in the last few weeks:
- 9/11/2024 – TWFG was upgraded by analysts at DOWLING & PARTN to a “hold” rating.
- 9/4/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – TWFG had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
TWFG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at TWFG
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.