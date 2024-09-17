Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TWFG (TWFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2024 – TWFG was upgraded by analysts at DOWLING & PARTN to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – TWFG had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – TWFG had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TWFG is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Get TWFG Inc alerts:

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TWFG

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.