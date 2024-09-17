Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.