Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSP opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $176.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

