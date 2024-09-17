Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $66,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,999 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 427,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,220,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,129 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

