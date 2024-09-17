Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $477.60 and last traded at $476.22. 8,495,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,134,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.24.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

