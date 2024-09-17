Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 157,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,205. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 85,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

