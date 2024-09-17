Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 157,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,205. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
