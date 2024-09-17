Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.73 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00013713 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $62.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,892,444 coins and its circulating supply is 470,411,627 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

