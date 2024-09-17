International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $29,688.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,759. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.