International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.