International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

