International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

