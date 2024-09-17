Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

