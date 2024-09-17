inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.67 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and $621,681.36 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,792.75 or 1.00015182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

