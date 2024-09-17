Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PODD. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

PODD opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

